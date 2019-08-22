This old video of PM Modi promising action against 'those who looted nation' is going viral after P Chidambaram's arrest

"I had said this in 2014 and I say this today also that all those who have looted the nation will have to return back every single penny," PM Modi said in an old video which has gone viral on social media after P Chidambaram's arrest.

Following the arrest of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case on Wednesday, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media in which he is saying that all those who looted the nation will have to return back every single penny.

In the viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I had said this in 2014 and I say this today also that all those who have looted the nation will have to return back every single penny... you have seen since 2014 that we have been gathering facts, collecting information. Also, initially, the government officials were also those who had worked with them (previous governments) but now those officials are retiring, new people are coming, so things are getting easy for me."

"From 2014, and with the help of you people, I have been able to bring them (corrupt people) at the doorstep of jail... some are on bail, some are seeking for it but working from 2014 and now that slowly the old officials are retiring and new ones are coming, documents are being accessed, so things are moving in the right direction," he added.

"From 2014 and till now, I've been able to bring them at the doorstep of jail, but after 2019 they will be inside the prison," PM Modi said.

This old video of PM Modi was first shared by Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Twitter.

After an hour-long drama outside his Delhi residence on Wednesday, P Chidambaram was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.

Before being arrested, the former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who had been missing for over 24 hours, dramatically appeared at Congress headquarters along with other senior Congress leaders and addressed a press conference.

In his presser, P Chidambaram rejected the charges against him and his son in the INX Media case and said "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars." Following this, he left for his Delhi residence at Jor Bagh soon after which teams of CBI, ED officials also reached to his residence to arrest the former Union Minister.

After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh his residence, Chidambaram, 73, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency. He will be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.