INDIA

This number plate becomes India's most expensive car registration number, costed Rs 1.17 crore

Of all the numbers put up for auction this week, the registration number 'HR88B8888' received the most applications -- 45.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 09:28 PM IST

This number plate becomes India's most expensive car registration number, costed Rs 1.17 crore
The number plate 'HR88B8888' is officially India's most expensive car registration number, selling for Rs 1.17 crore (approximately $1.17 billion) in Haryana on Wednesday.

Haryana holds a weekly online auction for VIP or fancy number plates. Bidders can apply for their preferred number between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday. The bidding continues until the results are announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The auction is conducted entirely online on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal.

Of all the numbers put up for auction this week, the registration number 'HR88B8888' received the most applications -- 45. The base bid price was set at ₹50,000, which increased by Rs 1.17 crore (approximately $1.17 billion) at 5 p.m.

At 12 p.m., the bid price was Rs 8.8 million (approximately $8.8 million).

Last week, the registration number 'HR22W2222' received a bid of Rs 37.91 lakh.

What does HR88B8888 mean?

HR88B8888 is a unique vehicle number or VIP number purchased at a premium through bidding.

HR is the state code, indicating that the vehicle is registered in Haryana.

88 represents the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district in Haryana where the vehicle is registered.

B indicates the vehicle series code within a specific RTO.

8888 is the unique, four-digit registration number assigned to the vehicle.

The speciality of this number plate is that it resembles a series of eights, as the capital 'B' resembles an eight and only one digit is repeated.

When a Kerala man bought a number plate worth Rs 46 lakh

Earlier this year, in April, Venu Gopalakrishnan, a tech billionaire from Kerala, purchased a VIP number plate, "KL 07 DG 0007," for his Lamborghini Urus Performante for Rs 45.99 lakh. Bidding for the number started at Rs 25,000 and quickly escalated, leading to a record-breaking final price.

The number '0007,' reminiscent of the iconic James Bond code, adds an element of exclusivity and cements Gopalakrishnan's position in Kerala's luxury automobile landscape.

Also read: GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

 

