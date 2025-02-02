The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought Rs 950 crore from the Yamuna Development Authority for expanding the Golden Metro line project.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation is preparing a project to facilitate travel for thousands of passengers heading to the airport, making it easier for people in Delhi-NCR. Plans are underway to extend the Golden Line Metro for passengers, aiming to expand from Aerocity to Kalindi Kunj. This expansion will enhance connectivity between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport, making travel easier for those flying and living in the NCR region.

Currently, the Golden Line Metro connects Aerocity to Tughlakabad. Next, a crucial 5-kilometer stretch will be added, connecting Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, where it will intersect with the Magenta Line at the Botanical Garden Metro Station. This new connection will simplify travel for passengers heading to any airport and provide better access for residents of Noida, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas.

Two new stations, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar, will be built on this elevated stretch. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought Rs 950 crore from the Yamuna Development Authority for this project. The plan is to complete this project within three years, aiming to save time and expand connectivity in the NCR region.

Although the Noida International Airport metro project is still six years away, the DMRC is prioritizing the Kalindi Kunj expansion to quickly provide relief to passengers. Once approved, this initiative will be a game-changer for commuters. The Magenta Line, which already runs from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden via Kalindi Kunj, has 25 stations, including 15 underground and 10 elevated stations, serving as a crucial transportation corridor for the area.