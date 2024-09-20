Twitter
This man left his first wife, built many accounts on matrimonial sites with fake identities, trapped 50 women, then...

He would produce fake bills for venues, jewellery, and travel, convincing his victims to fund these expenses. In one instance, he convinced a woman to purchase a motorcycle under the pretence of needing it for their upcoming marriage

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

This man left his first wife, built many accounts on matrimonial sites with fake identities, trapped 50 women, then...
Mukeem Khan
In a chilling tale that sounds like the plot of a thriller, Mukeem Khan's life took a sinister turn when he decided to exploit the vulnerability of women searching for love. Fed up with his mundane existence during the Covid lockdown, the 38-year-old father of three left his wife and children to embark on a twisted journey, one that would ultimately see him deceive over 50 women across six states.

Mukeem’s scheme began with the creation of multiple fake identities on matrimonial websites, where he presented himself as a successful senior officer in the Home Ministry. His charm and fabricated tales captivated many, allowing him to manipulate the emotions of vulnerable women, including a judicial officer from Uttar Pradesh.

The modus operandi was deceptively simple. Mukeem would invest weeks, sometimes months, in building trust with his victims. He would weave intricate narratives about his supposed tragic past, claiming his wife had died and he was a struggling father in need of financial support for his daughter. This emotional manipulation was particularly effective, especially among widowed or divorced women seeking companionship.

After establishing a relationship, Mukeem would cleverly orchestrate a scenario where wedding plans were made. He would produce fake bills for venues, jewellery, and travel, convincing his victims to fund these expenses. In one instance, he convinced a woman to purchase a motorcycle under the pretence of needing it for their upcoming marriage, only to vanish with the bike immediately after delivery.

Despite the growing number of complaints, Mukeem evaded capture for years, often changing locations to stay ahead of law enforcement. His luck ran out when the police received a tip about his whereabouts, leading to his arrest at Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi. Authorities discovered that he had used his deception not just to steal money, but to indulge in a series of sham marriages, including at least two during his con spree.

Mukeem Khan’s deceitful journey showcases the lengths to which one man went to exploit trust and love for personal gain. Now, as he faces justice, the stories of the women he manipulated reveal a dark reality behind the facade of romance, leaving many questioning how such trust could be so easily betrayed.

