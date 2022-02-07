This Maharashtra city is set to introduce cremation facility, ID cards for transgenders

Maharashtra’s Palghar district administration has instructed officials to provide an independent crematorium for transgender people. Post execution of this direction, the transgenders in Maharashtra will not face any challenges in performing the last rites of their community members.

The order was issued last week by collector Dr Manik Gursal. Being supportive towards the community, he said that transgenders shouldn’t be differentiated from other people in society. He assured that transgenders will be given all benefits under various government schemes.

To execute the order, a process has been initiated for issuing identity cards soon. As shared by sub-divisional officer Aseema Mittal, they have recently distributed ID cards to 30 transgender people in Dahanu taluka of the district. More than 100 transgenders live within the district and all of them will be given the ID cards soon.

In January 2022, Maharashtra welcomed its first transgender lawyer – Pawan Yadav. While celebrating the fulfilment of his dreams, Pawan said that he had to hide his identity and struggle a lot to reach this far in life.

Often parents and society in general does not offer transgenders with much-deserved respect and affection. This makes it hard for them to progress ad achieve greater things in life. Maharashtra’s initiatives to help and support the transgender community is a great message for the society in general.