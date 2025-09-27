This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

This is India’s most luxurious train, offering an eight-day royal journey with opulent cabins, gourmet dining, and heritage excursions. Fares range from Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 20.5 lakh, promising a truly regal experience on wheels. What is it?

When it comes to elegant, indulgent luxury train travel, there aren't many experiences that can compare, and the Palace on Wheels in India sets a new standard for style. And recently, a widely-followed social media user has posted on Instagram with what can only be described as one of the most luxurious and visually stunning train journeys available. It's a wheeled taste of all that's great about Rajasthan, launched in 1982, Palace on Wheels is an outcome of the joint venture between the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways, designed for tourists to enjoy the royal treasures.

The video posted on the social media platform offered a breathtaking look at the train’s sleek cabins, which feature private bathrooms, antique-style furnishings and Rajasthani-inspired decor. Ornate woodwork, elaborate traditional patterns and plush seating give life to the opulence that was once for kings and queens. The dining hall is designed in a style similar to that of the royal durbar and offers gourmet Indian and international cuisine. In another scene, the vlogger savoured every bite of a plate filled with puri, sabji, and other rustic delicacies, showcasing the culinary mastery and authentic flavours of the journey.



Ticket cost: What it takes to travel like royalty

According to the official website, fares during peak season begin at Rs 5.6 lakh per person for Indian nationals in double occupancy cabins. The Presidential Suite, the highest category, is priced at approximately Rs 20.5 lakh per person, while foreign tourists pay around USD 24,570 (approximately Rs 21 lakh) for the same.

Route and royal legacy

The Palace on Wheels takes passengers on an eight-day journey, starting from New Delhi and covering royal cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, and more. Inspired by the personal coaches of Rajputana rulers, the train revives the golden age of royal travel with a modern touch.

For those seeking a blend of heritage, comfort, and once-in-a-lifetime adventure, the Palace on Wheels promises a journey truly fit for royalty.