This Lucknow hospital turned girl with male chromosomes into boy, here's how the doctors achieve this

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Lucknow: The 15-year-old had told his parents to take him to a doctor (File)

A 15-year-old 'girl' became a 'boy' after doctors at Lucknow's King George Medical University underwent a successful sex-change surgery recently. She later chopped her hair to get a new look.

Professor Vishwajeet Singh, a senior teacher at the university's urology department, told IANS that the girl had been suffering as her parents couldn't understand the ambiguity of her gender. The patient was brought up as girl as she looked like a girl, but she was a boy in actuality. He said the chromosomes and internal organs were that of a boy. Psychologically, he behaved like a boy.

They had come to the hospital two months ago. He was sent for a psychological examination. He was also genetically evaluated.

Both these tests helped the doctors to decide to go for the sex-change surgery.

The 15-year-old had told his parents to take him to a doctor.

"I am a boy and wish to live as one," he had told his parents.

The doctors realigned his genitals after two surgeries.

He went for a hair cut after that.

"We followed all procedures, which were necessary medically and legally, before doing the surgery," the doctor said.

He will undergo another procedure for urine passage.

With inputs from IANS