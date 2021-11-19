This is YOUR VICTORY!: Mamata Banerjee congratulate farmers on repeal of farm laws

Soon after the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, 'farm laws' became the top trending keywords on the internet. The three farm laws have been at the centre of controversy for the past year.

From politicians to bureaucrats to farmers, people from all walks of life took to the social media platform Twitter to share their thoughts on the significant development. Opposition parties who have been supporting the farmers' agitation, welcomed the decision by the Central government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate the farmers saying it was their victory. "My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Thousands of agitating farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana have been camped out on the borders of Delhi since November last year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the three agricultural laws were for the benefit of farmers but a section of the farmers could not be convinced despite best efforts. PM Modi went on to say that the intention of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially the smaller ones.

Prime Minister also appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement.