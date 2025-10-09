This is world’s longest railway platform, longer than many Olympic tracks, not in China, Singapore, US, or Japan, it's located in...

India's railway network boasts extremes, from the world’s longest railway platform at Hubballi Junction (1,507 meters) in Karnataka to Banspani Railway Station, India’s smallest (200 meters). Both stations serve crucial roles in connectivity, reflecting India's diverse rail infrastructure.

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world, with over 7,461 railway stations spread across the country. These stations cater to millions of passengers daily, making Indian Railways an integral part of the nation's transportation system. Among the many stations, there are two extremes worth noting: India’s longest railway platform and the smallest railway station in the country. Let’s take a closer look at these two unique stations.

Hubballi Junction: The longest railway platform in the world

Located in Hubballi, a major city in Karnataka, Hubballi Junction is home to the world’s longest railway platform. The platform measures an impressive 1,507 meters (approximately 4,944 feet), earning it a place in the Guinness World Records as the longest railway platform globally.

The station serves as the headquarters for the South Western Railway zone and is a vital transportation hub in southern India. It connects several major cities, including Bengaluru, Hosapete, Vasco-da-Gama, and Belagavi, facilitating seamless travel for passengers and cargo. The record-breaking platform enables multiple trains to be accommodated at once, significantly reducing congestion and overcrowding, a common issue at many busy railway stations.

Hubballi Junction underwent a significant modernisation project, which was completed in March 2023. This expansion not only earned the station its Guinness World Record but also enhanced its operational efficiency, allowing the station to handle the growing passenger traffic. Today, the station plays a crucial role in connecting the region, supporting both passenger trains and freight services, and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

Banspani Railway Station: India’s smallest railway station

On the opposite end of the spectrum lies Banspani Railway Station, located in Keonjhar, Odisha, which holds the title of the smallest railway station in India. Measuring only 200 meters (some sources report 140 meters), Banspani is India’s shortest platform.

This small station serves the town of Banspani and its surrounding areas. Despite its size, Banspani plays a crucial role in connecting the local community to the larger Indian railway network. The station operates a single platform and caters mainly to regional and local train services, ensuring that the people of Banspani have access to broader transportation options.

Though modest in size, Banspani Railway Station contributes significantly to the connectivity of Odisha, a state known for its natural beauty and rich culture. It stands as an example of how even smaller stations can have an important role in the broader framework of Indian Railways.

A network of contrasts

These two stations, Hubballi Junction and Banspani Railway Station, are fascinating examples of the extremes within the Indian railway network. On one side, Hubballi Junction represents India’s infrastructure growth, boasting one of the most impressive railway platforms globally. On the other hand, Banspani Railway Station showcases the importance of smaller, regional stations that help connect rural communities to the broader railway network.

Indian Railways continues to evolve, meeting the needs of millions across the country. Whether it’s record-breaking platforms or small rural stations, each station plays a unique role in the extensive rail system, contributing to the seamless transportation network that is vital for India’s economy and development.