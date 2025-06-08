India is renowned for its one of the largest railway networks globally. Indian Railways have constantly expanded the rail network in the country over the past few years.

India is renowned for its one of the largest railway networks globally. Indian Railways have constantly expanded the rail network in the country over the past few years. With more than 7,000 railway station and over 13,000 passenger trains, the Indian railways operate a vast network, carrying millions of passengers and freight daily.

But did you know that our country has also the largest railway platform? Well, yes! Based in Karnataka's Hubballi, the Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction is the world's largest railway platform. Stretching an amazing 1,507 meters (about 4,944 feet), the station serves as a major hub, connecting multiple railway lines.

To put that in perspective, even the half of the platform can accommodate three Vande Bharat trains.

Interestingly, the title of the world's largest platform was officially given by the Guinness World Records in March 2023. The platform is a part of a redevelopment project by Indian Railways to faciliate passenger convenience, while also maintaining its historical significance.

A key junction under the South Western Railway zone, the Hubballi platform serves as a connecting point among states including Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The platform was extended by Indian Railways to decongest major terminals and handle multiple trains simultaneously.

A milestone

The presence of world's largest railway platform in India showcases Indian Railways' committment to development and bringing the best transport infrastructure in the country. Meanwhile, it also highlights the country's ambition to lead in infrastructure, ensuring quality service to citizens.