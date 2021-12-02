THIS is why Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal kept his son's name Ansh

Twitter's new Indian origin CEO Parag Agrawal is a true family man. His Twitter feeds reveal that family is the top priority for this Indian tech wizard and his unconditional love for his three-year-old son Ansh is also something that is in the public domain.

Ansh was born on November 22, 2018, to Parag and Vineeta Agrawal on Thanksgiving Day. During that time Agrawal had shared a photo of his son with a post explaining the reason behind naming his son Ansh. He had then written that he sees him as 'a part of something bigger, a part of our family, a part of our community'.

It is also seen that Parag Agarwal is inculcating good reading habits in his son from now only as part of good parenting. His post shows him enjoying reading with his three-year-old son to travelling with his family.

Ansh was born on Thanksgiving. His name means “a part of” - a part of something bigger, a part of our family, a part of our community. I’m so grateful for all the support @vintweeta and I have gotten from our Twitter family over the last many weeks. #oneteam pic.twitter.com/p5QhEC5rdC December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, speaking about the new Twitter CEO himself, his father Ram Gopal Agrawal, 72, who retired from the Refuelling Technology Division of BARC in 2011, said that mathematics had been his forte right from his childhood. Parag always did well in his studies and he surprised them by becoming one of the top 10 rankers in the state in the Class XII Boards.

His mother Shashi (67), who took voluntary retirement from VJTI (where she was a professor for economics and management) says, "He was always interested in computers and cars. Whenever we travelled, he invariably picked magazines and literature on these subjects."

Parag Agrawal's sister Kunal is faculty at Washington University. Parag Agrawal's parents currently live in Thane.