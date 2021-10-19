THIS is what health experts are saying about 'potential' third wave

The 'potential' third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may not happen anytime soon as health experts say that there is no evidence so far of mutation or emergence of a new variant of the deadly virus. The expert claim is based on genome sequencing and other studies conducted till mid-October.

Dr V Ravi, nodal officer for genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2, also said that studies show that infections are limited to the Delta lineage of the COVID-19 virus, adding that the infection seems to be waning. The health experts further stated that even if there is a breakout of fresh infections, they are most likely to be mild.

However, they have warned people against carelessness or complacency. The health experts urged people to follow proper COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing religiously till February 2022.

Earlier experts had predicted that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might hit India between October and December but would be less fatal than the second wave. Meanwhile, ahead of the festival season, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria had warned of the possible rise in daily COVID-19 cases. He had urged people to remain alert and vigilant.

"During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases," AIIMS Director said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "We cannot take the current stable situation for granted. We have to be mindful of the fact that the pandemic is going on and can take an untoward turn if we are not careful."