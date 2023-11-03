Headlines

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas on Friday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

As the air quality in several parts of Delhi plunged to the 'severe' category, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that this is what Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given to the people of the national capital in the last nine years. The BJP MP said that the average life span of people living in Delhi has been reduced by 12 years.

"Breathing in Delhi is becoming tough. Children are under the threat of suffering lung damage if they are stepping out of their houses. The average life span of people living in Delhi has been reduced by 12 years. This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi in the last 8-9 years...He has not taken any serious step towards this, let alone making an effort. He is involved in his corrupt acts and is going across the country. Delhi is cursing its destiny," the BJP leader said. 

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas on Friday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri. In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

Moreover, AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the 'severe' category with Sector 62, Sector 1, and Sector 116 recording 483, 413, and 415 respectively.

While speaking to ANI, the Environment Minister said that the Kejriwal-led government is working on a war footing to curb the pollution level. When asked whether the Delhi government has failed in curbing the pollution level, Gopal Rai said, "First of all, it is wrong to think that the Delhi Government can control pollution completely because the matter of pollution is not of Delhi alone. Sources outside Delhi cause twice the pollution here than the sources within Delhi."

He said that the Delhi government is working on a war footing. 

 Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered all the government and private primary schools to remain shut for the next two days. The state government also ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-Ill. petrol and BS-IV. diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till further orders, Except for vehicles deployed in Emergency Services, Police vehicles & Gov. vehicles used for Enforcement.

This was part of the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that was invoked on Thursday. Stage III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits Severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution, the state government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas and may suspend physical classes in schools for primary grade children up to Class 5. 

