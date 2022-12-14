‘This is very irritating’: CJI DY Chandrachud’s stern statement on Bilkis Bano gang rape case

Bilkis Bano with her family (File photo)

The release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case sparked a major backlash against the Gujarat government and the high court, which ordered their release under the state remission policy. Now, the top judicial power has also made a stern remark regarding the case.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud came down hard on the petition filed regarding the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, refusing the entertain submissions seeking an early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gang-rape case.

Bilkis Bano’s lawyer Shobha Gupta urged a Supreme Court bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that another bench of judges needs to be appointed to hear the case, which was expected to be heard earlier this week but got delayed.

Rapping the lawyer appearing for Bilkis Bano, CJI Chandrachud said that the repeated listing of the matter was “very irritating”, and that it should not be listed again and again. The CJI further urged the petitioner the matter will be heard in court soon.

Slamming the lawyer in a frustrating tone, CJI Chandrachud said, “The writ (petition) will be listed. Please, do not keep mentioning the same thing again and again. It is very irritating.” The matter was listed for a hearing earlier but Supreme Court judge Bela M Trivedi on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bano.

Since the judge decided to recuse herself from hearing the petition filed by Bilkis Bano, the CJI will now have to form a new Supreme Court bench to hear the matter, challenging the release of the 11 convicts who were on death row for gang-raping Bano and murdering her family members.

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among seven family members killed at that time.

(With PTI inputs)

