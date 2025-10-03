THIS is the only railway station in India from which you can get trains to every part of country, it is located in...

This bustling station is part of the North Central Railway zone and has been serving as a lifeline for millions of passengers. Read here to find out which station it is.

Trains are a primary mode of public transportation in India, with millions relying on them to travel across the nation. India boasts an extensive railway network, connecting cities, towns, villages, and even remote areas, providing accessibility to the general public. While numerous major train stations exist throughout the country, one station reportedly offers connections to all parts of India. Read here to know which station it is.

Which is the only railway station in India from where you can catch trains for every part of the country?

Located in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Mathura Junction stands out as a crucial railway station that links the country from all corners. This bustling station is part of the North Central Railway zone and has been serving as a lifeline for millions of passengers. With trains running in all directions and covering almost every city route, Mathura Junction has become a central hub for rail travel in India.

Mathura Junction's importance can be gauged from the fact that it is one of the busiest railway stations in the country. With around 197 trains stopping here daily, including high-profile ones like the Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, and Shatabdi Express, the station handles a massive influx of passengers. Its strategic location ensures that trains from Delhi to southern India pass through it, making it a vital transit point for passengers traveling to distant states.

Extensive connectivity

Trains from Mathura Junction connect various states across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. This extensive network makes it an essential station for long-distance travel. Passengers can avail themselves of train services to all four directions across India, ensuring convenience and comprehensive connectivity.

Infrastructure and amenities

Mathura Junction boasts 10 platforms that enable it to manage a large number of trains and passengers efficiently. The station offers various amenities, including ticket counters, waiting rooms, food stalls, and restrooms. Its well-equipped infrastructure ensures a smooth travel experience for passengers.

A pilgrimage destination

Mathura, being the birthplace of Lord Krishna, attracts pilgrims from all over the world. The station's proximity to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple makes it a significant stop for devotees. The influx of pilgrims contributes to the station's busy schedule, especially during festivals like Holi and Janmashtami.

Operational efficiency

The station's operational efficiency is reflected in its ability to handle a large number of trains. With 203 halting trains and 12 originating trains, Mathura Junction plays a vital role in India's rail network. The station's elevation work on platforms 9, 10, and 11 has further enhanced its capacity to accommodate more trains and passengers.

Mathura Junction is part of the Indian Railways' North Central zone, which ensures efficient management and operation of train services. As the rail network continues to expand and modernize, Mathura Junction is poised to play an even more significant role in connecting the country. With its strategic location and extensive connectivity, the station is set to remain a crucial part of India's transportation infrastructure