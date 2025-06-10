This city is often called the "Jain Temple Town," is distinguished by its extensive collection of over 900 Jain temples. T

Palitana, a city in Gujarat, holds a unique distinction as the world's only city where non-vegetarian food is entirely banned. In this city, the consumption, sale, and even the possession of non-vegetarian food items are strictly forbidden. Palitana, a significant Jain religious site, has been officially designated as a vegetarian city by the state government, reinforcing its unique status.

This city is often called the "Jain Temple Town," is distinguished by its extensive collection of over 900 Jain temples. The town draws visitors from across the globe, with a consistent influx of devotees from the Jain community throughout the year. Situated in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, Palitana serves as a tehsil and is conveniently located near Ahmedabad.

Jainism's core principle of non-violence, or Anuvrat, prohibits harm to any living being. In 2014, following requests from Jain monks, the Gujarat government declared Palitana a "meat-free city," enforcing a complete ban on the sale and consumption of meat, fish, and eggs.

No slaughterhouses or non-vegetarian restaurants are in this city

Palitana is completely vegetarian city as it does not have any slaughterhouses or non-vegetarian restaurants. Tourists are also prohibited from bringing non-vegetarian food into the city, with the ban legally enforced.

As the primary pilgrimage site for the Shvetambara Jain community, Palitana features approximately 900 temples on Shatrunjaya hill, considered a "Siddhkshetra," or place of attaining salvation. Jain beliefs hold that numerous Tirthankaras achieved salvation on this hill, leading to a religious fast observed by Jain monks in 2014.

The Shatrunjay temples are renowned for their intricate carved architecture and exquisite marble work, constructed between the 11th and 20th centuries. Accessing these temples atop Shatrunjay hill requires ascending approximately 3,500 steps. The site holds significance for both Jainism and regional rulers such as the Gohil Rajputs.

Palitana's population is approximately 65,000, with a high literacy rate of 85%. The population is composed of 60% Jain, 35% Hindu, and 5% Muslim and other communities. Notably, Muslims residing in Palitana also adhere to the non-vegetarian ban. The city's economy thrives on religious tourism, attracting lakhs of devotees and tourists annually, with major employment opportunities arising from temple administration, hotels, and dharamshalas.