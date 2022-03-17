This is the reason behind delay in government formation by BJP in 4 states

Its been a week to BJP winning massively in four states out of the five which recently went to the Assembly polls. While Bhagwant Mann has already taken the oath as the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are yet to form their respective governments.

The names of the Chief Ministers have been decided in three states out of the four yet the BJP postponed the swearing-in ceremony in these states. And there is a valid reason behind this. Actually, March 17 is Holashtak which is considered inauspicious in Indian customs and religious traditions.

It is believed that after Holashtak, the party will give green signal to form the government in all the four states of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Yogi Adityanath in UP, Pramod Sawant in Goa and N Biren Singh in Manipur are set to become chief ministers. In such a situation, as soon as Holashtak ends, the swearing-in of BJP government will start in all the four states.

What is Holashtak?

The period of Holashtak is not considered favourable for any auspicious work.

Holashtak is observed for eight days before the festival of Holi every year.

Ceremonies like child naming, grah pravesh (house warming), marriage, bhoomi pujan etc are avoided.

People also avoid buying new vehicles, land or home during Holashtak period.

Shubh Muhurta starts after Holika Dahan. With this, the festival of colours also starts.

What is the delay about?

Holi will end on March 19 in Gorakhpur, the assembly constituency of CM Yogi Adityanath.

While the festival of Holi is celebrated for a few days in Goa unlike most places.

Holi festival in Manipur is played along with Yosang festival which lasts for five days.

It culminates on the birth anniversary of the 15th century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.