THIS is only train in India that serves all meals free during 33 hour journey, not Rajdhani, Vande Bharat or Shatabdi, it is...

The Sachkhand Express offers free meals on its 2,000 km journey between Nanded and Amritsar, embodying the Sikh tradition of langar. With food provided by Gurudwaras along the route, it’s a cost-saving, spiritually enriching experience that fosters community and selfless service.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 06:56 AM IST

THIS is only train in India that serves all meals free during 33 hour journey, not Rajdhani, Vande Bharat or Shatabdi, it is...
In a world where food and drink prices during long-distance train journeys often leave passengers scrambling for budget-friendly options, the Sachkhand Express offers a refreshing change. This extraordinary train, which runs between Nanded in Maharashtra and Amritsar in Punjab, provides something rare: free meals for its passengers throughout the 2,000-kilometre journey.

More than just a train ride, the Sachkhand Express stands as a living testament to the Sikh tradition of langar, the community meal served to all, regardless of background or belief. The train, which connects two of the holiest Sikh shrines, the Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, is a model of service, selflessness, and devotion.

Covering approximately 33 hours and passing through seven states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, the Sachkhand Express makes around 37-39 stops along the way. At first glance, it may seem like any other long-distance train, but as passengers settle in, they are greeted with the warm atmosphere of a Gurudwara. As the langar service begins, the train transforms into a moving place of worship and service, inviting all to partake in the communal spirit.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'

What makes this service truly unique is the source of the food served. Unlike typical railway pantry meals, the dishes on the Sachkhand Express are prepared at various Gurudwaras along the route. Simple but wholesome meals such as curry rice, dal, vegetables, roti, and khichdi are lovingly cooked and then brought to the train. These meals, prepared by volunteers, are a gift of charity, entirely funded by donations and without any government assistance.

The passengers are encouraged to bring their own lunch boxes or utensils, helping maintain cleanliness and making the experience even more personal. The meal service, which has been running for nearly 29 years, remains steadfast in its mission to offer food to all, without asking for anything in return.

For travellers embarking on long train journeys, the Sachkhand Express provides more than just a means of transport; it’s a way to save money and experience a cultural and spiritual tradition that is deeply rooted in generosity. In a world where even basic services come with a price tag, this train stands as a beacon of hope, proving that acts of kindness and service can still thrive in unexpected places.

