‘This is not the era of war’: PM Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis

On the backdrop of the SCO summit 2022 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing several topics of global importance, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year. It is learned that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. Apart from the Ukraine crisis, it is likely that they also discussed the defense trade deals between Russia and India.

As per media reports, PM Modi said to Vladimir Putin during their meeting that “it is no more the era of war”. The Russian president also acknowledged the concerns raised by the Indian PM and said that they want to end this war “as soon as possible”.

As per ANI reports, Vladimir Putin said to PM Modi, “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there.”

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there: Russian President Putin during a bilateral meet with PM Modi



Further, PM Modi also delivered his address during the SCO meeting, pressing on key issues like the distress in global markets caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the global energy and food crisis.

“The SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient, and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other," the Indian prime minister said during his address to world leaders.

PM Modi also noted that the SCO member countries contribute about 30 percent to global GDP, and 40 percent of the world's population also resides in member countries of the grouping.

Though many countries have prompted a response from New Delhi, it had not yet taken a firm stance to criticize Russia for invading Ukraine. However, India has been actively reaching out to both countries for diffusing the situation.

