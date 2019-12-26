'This is not leadership': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on violence during anti-CAA protests

Soon to be retired Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday shared his viewpoint on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of India. He said that leaders are those who lead people in the appropriate direction.

He added that students in several universities and colleges are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in the name of protests and this is not leadership.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges,students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," said General Rawat.

Praising the jawans working on the high altitudes like Saltoro ridge in Siachen, the Army chief said, "On day when we are attired in Delhi to protect ourselves from cold, I wish to pay reverence to my soldiers who stand steadfast manning Saltoro ridge in Siachen&others manning high altitude positions where temperature ranges between -10 to -45 degrees".

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people who damaged public property to introspect if what they did was right.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, "I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask to introspect if what they did was right. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children."

"Better roads, transport, and sewer are our rights, but it's our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties," he said.