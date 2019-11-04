'This is not done in civilised countries... do something': Supreme Court slams Centre, Delhi govt as national capital chokes

Coming down heavily on Centre and Delhi government over rising air pollution, Supreme Court on Monday said the national capital is choking every year and we are not able to do anything.

"Every year this is happening and continues for 10-15 days, this is not done in civilised countries. Right to life is most important," the Supreme Court said.

"It is not the way we can live. The Centre should do.. state should do, can't go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this," the Apex Court mentioned.

"The situation is grim, what do you intend to do as Centre and as Delhi? What do you intend to do to reduce this pollution?"

The top court also asked Punjab and Haryana states to reduce stubble burning, which is one of the main contributors to the sudden rise in Delhi's pollution.

Also read Delhi covered in blanket of smog as pollution remain under severe category

Pollution has reached alarming levels in the national capital as skies are covered with a blanket of smog for the past several days.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, both were recorded at 500 in Lodhi Road area on Monday morning as Delhi air pollution continues to remain in the 'severe' category.

The AQI is expected to remain in 'severe' category and reduced magnitude will only be realised by today evening and more relief from early November 5 to the upper end of 'very poor' category unless it rains whose probability is increasing as dense clouds are seen close to Delhi.

Meanwhile, schools have also been shut down in Noida after AQI crossed 1,000 mark at several places on Sunday.

Delhi overall AQI at 6 pm was 708( PM2.5level), in Noida it was 720 and in Gurugram it was 833. A look at AQI at different places in Delhi on Monday morning:

Pusa - 714 (PM2.5 level)

Lodhi road - 705 ( PM2.5 level)

Delhi University- 695 ( PM2.5 level)

Airport - 763 ( PM2.5 level )

Mathura road -647 ( PM 2.5 level)

Aayanagar - 781 ( PM 2.5 level)

IIT Delhi -717 ( PM 2. Level)

Dhirpur- 676 - ( PM 2. 5level )

Chandni Chowk - 457 ( PM 2.5 level)

Beginning today, the odd-even scheme has also been implemented in Delhi which is likely to provide some relief from the pollution that has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.