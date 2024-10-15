The introduction of the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat adds to the growing fleet of these semi-high-speed trains

After much anticipation, passengers can now travel between Delhi and Patna in the Vande Bharat Express, albeit with chair car seating instead of the sleeper option. The railway authorities have introduced this service during the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath to accommodate the increased demand. Among the special trains being operated this season, the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat stands out for being the longest Vande Bharat route, covering 994 kilometers in approximately 11.5 hours over eight trips.

The introduction of the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat adds to the growing fleet of these semi-high-speed trains. While the New Delhi-Varanasi route remains the longest for the regular Vande Bharat service at 771 kilometers (covered in about 8 hours), this new special service exceeds that distance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat Express on the New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019.

Currently, Vande Bharat trains operate primarily on routes formerly served by Shatabdi, offering only seating arrangements. However, Indian Railways is planning to launch sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat Express in the near future. The fare for the SC chair car on the Delhi-Patna route is ₹2,575, while the AC executive chair car costs ₹4,655, both including meals.

In addition to Vande Bharat, Tejas Express is also serving the same route. The Vande Bharat departs New Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna at 8:30 PM, and returns the next morning at 7:30 AM, arriving back in Delhi by 7:35 PM. Key stops along the way include Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj, and Kanpur Central.