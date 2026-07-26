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'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters, critics in new video, watch

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a new video on Sunday thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible. He also thanks all critics for helping him improve, and eventually deliver on the promise of the Cockroach Janta Party’s first campaign.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 09:28 AM IST

'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters, critics in new video, watch
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke; Image source: X/ @Cockroachisback
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A day after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a new video on Sunday. He said he was finally able to sleep peacefully after a long fight and expressed gratitude to the protestors who supported the movement.

What Abhijeet Dipke said in his new video?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked his critics, saying their suggestions helped the Cockroach Janta Party secure victory in its ‘first’ campaign. 

In a video message posted on his X handle this morning, he said “There is no panic,” and described the 37-day protest as “really, really difficult.” He also told his followers on social media that “this is just the beginning” and added that “the Cockroach Janata Party has a long way to go.”

The 30-year-old, who became the face of the youth, appeared calm in his new video as he said, "I could go to sleep and wake up in my bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what will happen till evening."

 

About Cockroach Janta Party

Abhijeet Dipke launched CJP in May as a satirical reaction to a comment made by the Chief Justice of India. However, within about 70 days it grew into a full-scale movement that brought together Gen Z across the country.

Soon, thousands of CJP supporters, who called themselves 'cockroaches', filled the center of Delhi. The slogan 'inquilab' echoed through Jantar Mantar, the landmark protest ground facing India’s seat of power.

Students and young demonstrators blamed Pradhan for the NEET paper leak and for student suicides, and demanded his resignation. The delay in action only brought more people to the protest.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to return to normal on Sunday, a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down amid weeks of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). With the party stating that all its demands have been accepted, it has withdrawn its call for a nationwide agitation.

Public transport services are also likely to resume fully after days of disruption. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that all metro stations are now open, with both entry and exit gates functioning.  

Several central Delhi metro stations had remained closed and internet curbs were in place during the peak of the protests. The demonstrations ended with celebrations at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after news of Pradhan’s resignation reached protestors.  

Later in the evening, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Pralhad Joshi, who is currently in charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

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