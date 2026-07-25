'This is just a trailer': CJP vows to keep fighting for youth issues after ending Jantar Mantar protest

Even after ending a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, the CJP informs that its movement is far from over, saying, 'This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come'.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members might have concluded their protests from Jantar Mantar and are celebrating their victory after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but statements coming from their spokesperson and founders are still making headlines on social media. Now, one such statement from CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das is trending online, wherein he said that this is just a trailer.

While speaking to reporters, Das said, ''Democracy has been restored. Democracies demand accountability, answerability. The youth of the country are the future; they have been able to restore it. This is a major victory. The youth of the country have withdrawn from this agitation; however, please stop the manner in which you govern by doing anti-Muslim, anti-Christian E politics. Please work for the welfare of every community, including the students; only then will you have people's trust.''

''This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is obviously not ending. Now we will go across the country, listen to the youth, bring the best policies for them, and continue to demand accountability from everyone. This is just the beginning. There is much more to be done," he added.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is… pic.twitter.com/OVDkZsHDld — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

CJP says youth platform will continue raising students' issues across the country

Not only this, another spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, said that the CJP will continue to raise the youth's issues in the future and added, ''The youth of the country have awakened and reclaimed the nation. A struggle of 37-days; the youth of this country fought for its rights. Our demands have been accepted, and we are thinking about those families who lost their near and dear ones. We are thinking about lakhs of students whose future got destroyed due to the paper leaks. We really hope that some justice has been served today. We hope the next minister is accountable and will work with integrity. This is a platform made for the youth and will keep raising the youth's issues. We will take ourselves (CJP) across the nation and organise, and will raise other issues as well. We will work for the youth of the country and do whatever it takes.''

Earlier today, in a joint press conference with Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Saurav and Ashutosh announced the end of the 37-day-long protest after fulfilment of their demands.