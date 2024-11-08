These seven locations in Delhi are considered some of the most expensive places to live in the city.

Delhi, India’s national capital has become one of the most profitable destinations for real estate investments, drawing not just politicians, businesspeople, and industrialists but also athletes and celebrities. Delhi is the second richest city in India, right after Mumbai, with an astounding 57 billionaires, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024. Today, we'll focus on seven of these areas in Delhi that are regarded as some of the most expensive areas to live in.

Prithviraj Road

One of Delhi's most desirable locations is Prithviraj Road. It is situated in the centre of Lutyens' Delhi, a desirable neighbourhood for high-net-worth individuals, politicians, and businesspeople.

Jor Bagh

Jor Bagh, which is well-liked by politicians, business tycoons, and Bollywood stars, offers a blend of luxurious residences and contemporary apartments. The lush Lodhi Gardens, one of the greenest spaces in Delhi, and Khan Market, a hub for commercial activities, are both easily accessible from the location.

Defence Colony

Defence Colony is situated in South Delhi. The region is near prominent medical facilities like Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS. The locality also has some of the top restaurants, making it a popular spot for dining out.

Model Town

One of the best places in the city is Delhi's Model Town, which is situated in the northern section of the capital.

New Friends Colony

For many years, celebrities, businesspeople, and wealthy people have made New Friends Colony their first option. The area has wide roads and good connectivity to other parts of the city.

Panchsheel Park

The national capital's southern region is home to Panchsheel Park, which is surrounded by the lush Hauz Khas District Park and Hauz Khas Forest.

Nizamuddin West

Located south of India Gate, Nizamuddin West is known for its serene environment and is home to affluent individuals.