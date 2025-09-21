THIS is India's slowest Vande Bharat train, departs at 3 am from Bihar's backward region, runs empty due to high price, it is...

Do you know a Vande Bharat train in Bihar has broken a record to be the ‘slowest’ Vande Bharat Train. Yes! The Vande Bharat Express launched in the Seemanchal region of Bihar is the slowest.

Vande Bharat Train, considered one the most premium and semi-high speed trains in India, with maximum speed of 180 kilometers per hour. However, do you know a Vande Bharat train in Bihar has broken a record to be the ‘slowest’ Vande Bharat Train. Yes! The Vande Bharat Express launched in the Seemanchal region of Bihar is the slowest. The train is so slow with ‘odd timing’ and high prices that it usually runs empty.

Seemanchal region is considered to be extremely backward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani in Seemanchal and Danapur, during his visit to Bihar’s Purnia on Monday.

About the slowest Vande Bharat Train

Regular operation: The 26301 and 26302 Vande Bharat runs between Jogbani in Seemanchal and Danapur and regular operation began September 17th.

The 26301 and 26302 Vande Bharat runs between Jogbani in Seemanchal and Danapur and regular operation began September 17th. Speed : It takes 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Jogbani from Danapur. It covers 452 kilometers from Jogbani to Danapur. This means that the train's average speed is 55.8 kilometers per hour, making it the slowest.

: It takes 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Jogbani from Danapur. It covers 452 kilometers from Jogbani to Danapur. This means that the train's average speed is 55.8 kilometers per hour, making it the slowest. ‘Odd’ timings: The departure time of the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express from Jogbani is fixed at 03:25 am. Arrives at Forbesganj at 03:35 AM, Araria Court at 04:00 AM, Purnia at 04:50 AM, Banmankhi at 05:26 AM, Dauram Madhepura at 05:53 AM, Saharsa at 06:20 AM, Khagaria at 07:13 AM, Salauna at 07:33 AM, Hasanpur Road at 07:48 AM, Samastipur at 08:23 AM, Muzaffarpur at 09:00 AM, and Hajipur at 09:45 AM, arriving at Danapur at 11:30 AM. 26302 Vande Bharat leaves Danapur at 17:10, arrives Hajipur at 18:05, Muzaffarpur at 18:50, Samastipur at 19:43, Hasanpur Road at 20:23, Salauna at 20:38, Khagaria at 21:00, Saharsa at 21:55, Dauram Madhepura at 22:23, Banmankhi at 23:00, Purnia at 23:40, and then reaches Jogbani at 01:20, stopping at Araria Court at 00:18 and Forbesganj at 00:48 the next day.

The departure time of the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express from Jogbani is fixed at 03:25 am. Arrives at Forbesganj at 03:35 AM, Araria Court at 04:00 AM, Purnia at 04:50 AM, Banmankhi at 05:26 AM, Dauram Madhepura at 05:53 AM, Saharsa at 06:20 AM, Khagaria at 07:13 AM, Salauna at 07:33 AM, Hasanpur Road at 07:48 AM, Samastipur at 08:23 AM, Muzaffarpur at 09:00 AM, and Hajipur at 09:45 AM, arriving at Danapur at 11:30 AM. 26302 Vande Bharat leaves Danapur at 17:10, arrives Hajipur at 18:05, Muzaffarpur at 18:50, Samastipur at 19:43, Hasanpur Road at 20:23, Salauna at 20:38, Khagaria at 21:00, Saharsa at 21:55, Dauram Madhepura at 22:23, Banmankhi at 23:00, Purnia at 23:40, and then reaches Jogbani at 01:20, stopping at Araria Court at 00:18 and Forbesganj at 00:48 the next day. Prices :The lowest class fare on Vande Bharat from Danapur to Jogbani is ₹1310

Seemanchal Express

Let’s compare Vande Bharat to Seemanchal Express, which is considered way better to travel from Danapur to Jogbani.