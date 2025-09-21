THIS is India's slowest Vande Bharat train, departs at 3 am from Bihar's backward region, runs empty due to high price, it is...

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Do you know a Vande Bharat train in Bihar has broken a record to be the ‘slowest’ Vande Bharat Train. Yes! The Vande Bharat Express launched in the Seemanchal region of Bihar is the slowest.
Vande Bharat Train, considered one the most premium and semi-high speed trains in India, with maximum speed of 180 kilometers per hour. However, do you know a Vande Bharat train in Bihar has broken a record to be the ‘slowest’ Vande Bharat Train. Yes! The Vande Bharat Express launched in the Seemanchal region of Bihar is the slowest. The train is so slow with ‘odd timing’ and high prices that it usually runs empty.
Seemanchal region is considered to be extremely backward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani in Seemanchal and Danapur, during his visit to Bihar’s Purnia on Monday.
Let’s compare Vande Bharat to Seemanchal Express, which is considered way better to travel from Danapur to Jogbani.