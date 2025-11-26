This is India's second-most polluted city despite AQI sees slight improvment, not Faridabad, Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, it is....

Noida and Greater Noida are currently India's second and third most polluted cities, with AQI readings of 373 and 364, respectively, falling into the "very poor" category. Despite a slight decrease in pollution levels, the air quality remains hazardous, posing health risks to residents.

A thick smog continues to hang over Delhi as the city's air quality remains "very poor" amid concerns that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region. With an AQI ranging between 350 and 400, Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world. However, India's top-most polluted city is Hapur, with an AQI of 389, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin.



India's most polluted cities



Noida(Gautam Buddha Nagar) and Greater Noida are currently India's second and third most polluted cities, with AQI readings of 373 and 364, respectively, falling into the "very poor" category. Despite a slight decrease in pollution levels, air quality remains hazardous, posing health risks to residents. The pollution is largely attributed to ongoing fires at a local dumping yard in Sector 168, Noida, and stagnant weather conditions. Ghaziabad saw a slight improvement in its air quality, dropping to 351 from 396 the previous day, marking the second consecutive day Ghaziabad has been out of the "severe" category. While Noida's AQI reading of 373 is a slight reprieve, marking the first time in eight days that levels have fallen below 390. Unfortunately, the city's air has been "very poor" or worse for at least 19 consecutive days, dating back to November 7.



Greater Noida's air quality showed slight improvement with an AQI of 364 on Tuesday, down from 382 on Monday and 399 on Sunday. However, the city's air has been "very poor" or worse for at least 18 days since November 8. CPCB data revealed that Noida and Greater Noida have spent most of November oscillating between "very poor" and "severe" categories, with AQI levels surpassing 400 on several days. Ghaziabad recorded some of the harshest pollution levels between November 15 and 24.



Residents in Noida and Greater Noida are still feeling the effects of poor air quality, despite slight improvements. Unfortunately, weather experts aren't expecting any significant relief soon. The experts say unless wind speeds pick up, air quality is expected to remain "very poor" to "poor" throughout the week.



India Gate protest against Delhi-NCR pollution



Meanwhile, on Sunday, a group of people protested at India Gate against the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the police later removed them. Earlier, on November 9, people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region. Further, 22 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel during a protest at the India Gate on Sunday. On Monday, Delhi Police said it had registered FIRs at two police stations. for staging a protest at the C hexagon on India Gate, and allegedly using chilli spray/pepper spray on police personnel.

