Indian Railways stands as the strongest pillar of India’s infrastructure, driving economic growth through seamless connectivity. It facilitates trade, boosts employment opportunities, and strengthens tourism, generating significant economic activity. Spanning over 68,000 kilometers and serving more than 2 crore passengers daily, it is not only one of the world’s largest railway networks but also a critical contributor to India’s revenue and development.

Every day, 13,000 trains carrying more than 20 million people travel through more than 7,308 stations run by the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways' railway stations generate crores of rupees annually through various revenue sources like shops or advertisements and platform tickets.

According to Railway data, New Delhi Railway Station emerged as the highest earner in the 2023-24 fiscal year, raking in an impressive Rs 3,337 crore. With 39,362,272 passengers throughout the year, it is not just leading in revenue but also one of the busiest.

The second-highest-earning station in India is Howrah Railway Station, which comes in second on the list. The West Bengal-based station makes Rs 1692 crore a year.