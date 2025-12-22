This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…

Indian Railways is home to many unique stations. But do you know why Mathura Junction is said to be the only station with trains connecting every corner of India.

Indian Railways has steadily grown into one of the largest and strongest rail networks in the world. The introduction of modern trains, such as Vande Bharat, has further enhanced the passenger experience while also boosting revenue.

Not just the trains, but railway stations across India are also known for their uniqueness. One such railway station frequently goes viral due to the claim that it is the only station in India from where trains are available to almost every corner of the country.

Which railway station connects the entire Country?

If you are not aware, Mathura Junction is often described as the railway station from where passengers can find trains to nearly all parts of India. The main reason behind this is its strategic location on major railway routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata.

Because of its strategic location, trains travelling towards the north, south, east, and west of India halt at Mathura Junction. This makes it an important hub for long-distance travel. From here, passengers can board trains to major cities and states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, and several other regions.

Unique railway stations in India

India is home to many fascinating railway stations. For example, Navapur Railway Station is located in both Maharashtra and Gujarat, with the state boundary running right through it.

Similarly, Attari Railway Station is unique as it requires a visa for travel-related procedures due to its international importance.

India also has one of the longest railway station names, Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta, which has 28 letters.

Another remarkable station is Lucknow City Railway Station, which is entirely operated by women. Such stations stand out and offer passengers a truly different experience.

Station with the highest number of platforms

India’s railway network also includes a station known for having the highest number of platforms. Howrah Junction in West Bengal holds 23 platforms, making it one of the largest and busiest railway stations in the country.

India’s longest railway platform

India also holds a global record for the longest railway platform. Hubballi Junction (Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station) in Karnataka has a platform that measures approximately 1,505 metres, making it the longest railway platform in the world.