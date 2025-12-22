In PICS: Karisma Kapoor stuns in Ritu Kumar Chanderi silk suit; you can too add it to your wardrobe for Rs 1,50,000
Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud
This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…
Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics
Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion
IMF launches the global playbook on Stablecoin risks and monetary sovereignty
Football legend David Beckham, wife Victoria's son Brooklyn blocks parents on Instagram? Here's all you need to know
Who is Kalyan Padala? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner, former Indian Army soldier, first commoner to win Nagarjuna's show, bags Rs 35 lakh
Who is Anand Varadarajan? Indian-origin tech executive named new CTO of Starbucks, earlier worked at..., here's all you need to know about him
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept restores Donald Trump's photograph from released documents, here's why
INDIA
Indian Railways is home to many unique stations. But do you know why Mathura Junction is said to be the only station with trains connecting every corner of India.
Indian Railways has steadily grown into one of the largest and strongest rail networks in the world. The introduction of modern trains, such as Vande Bharat, has further enhanced the passenger experience while also boosting revenue.
Not just the trains, but railway stations across India are also known for their uniqueness. One such railway station frequently goes viral due to the claim that it is the only station in India from where trains are available to almost every corner of the country.
If you are not aware, Mathura Junction is often described as the railway station from where passengers can find trains to nearly all parts of India. The main reason behind this is its strategic location on major railway routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata.
Because of its strategic location, trains travelling towards the north, south, east, and west of India halt at Mathura Junction. This makes it an important hub for long-distance travel. From here, passengers can board trains to major cities and states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar, and several other regions.
India’s railway network also includes a station known for having the highest number of platforms. Howrah Junction in West Bengal holds 23 platforms, making it one of the largest and busiest railway stations in the country.
India also holds a global record for the longest railway platform. Hubballi Junction (Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station) in Karnataka has a platform that measures approximately 1,505 metres, making it the longest railway platform in the world.