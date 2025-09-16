THIS is India's oldest sweet shop, once catered Mughal emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, its name is..., is situated in...

Delhi’s 235-year-old Ghantewala sweet shop in Chandni Chowk, founded in 1790, once delighted Mughal emperors and Indian leaders like Rajendra Prasad. Famous for its Sohan Halwa, the shop shut in 2015 but made a grand comeback in 2024, reviving its legacy with traditional sweets and modern twists.

In the heart of Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk lies Ghantewala, one of India’s oldest sweet shops. Established in 1790 CE by Lala Sukh Lal Jain, the shop has spanned centuries, witnessed history, and served everyone from Mughal emperors to modern political figures.

At that time, the Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II ruled in Delhi. The shop is said to have come into prominence during his era. Ghantewala became known for its rich, desi-ghee sweets, especially its Sohan Halwa, which was reportedly a favourite of Mughal rulers.

Ghantewala also earned the admiration of India’s independent leaders. Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, and the first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, were among those who frequently visited or bought sweets from Ghantewala. Over generations, leaders like Nehru and his successors, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, were clients.

For 225 years, the shop remained open, preserving traditional recipes and serving as a symbol of heritage in Old Delhi. However, in July 2015, Ghantewala shut its doors, citing falling sales, legal troubles (including licensing issues) and changing consumer preferences.

The old customers mourned; many regarded it as a loss not just of a sweet shop but of a living connection to Delhi’s gastronomic and cultural legacy.

Then came a revival: in August 2024, Ghantewala reopened in its historic location. The revival seeks a balance of tradition and innovation; it’s bringing back signature sweets like Sohan Halwa and Karachi Halwa, while also introducing new items (healthier alternatives, diabetic-friendly, gluten-free options, etc.) to appeal to modern tastes.

More than two centuries later, Ghantewala stands again, not just as a shop, but as a monument to Delhi’s layered history: Mughal splendour, colonial times, freedom struggle, and modern India. Its sweets are, in a sense, one of the edible memories.

