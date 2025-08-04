This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts

This expressway has also increased the number of daily commuters between the two cities

Numerous road and expressway connectivity projects are underway in India. The nation has several impressive expressways, ranging in length from the longest to the shortest. Today, we focus on the highest-earning expressway, which is a major source of funding for the government.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway had the greatest toll tax revenue in December 2024, according to data given by IRB Infra Trust. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway alone contributed Rs 163 crore, the most of any expressway, to the total toll collection of Rs 580 crore during this time. In contrast, Rs 158.4 crore was collected in tolls for the same month in December 2023. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway links the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune city, which are in the districts of Thane and Pune, respectively.

Despite being roughly 94.5 kilometers long, this expressway has brought in the most money for the government. Together, the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway and NH48 generated Rs 70.7 million in toll revenue in December 2024.

The busiest and priciest motorway in the nation is the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It is regarded as one of the earliest motorways as well. This route is the first six-lane highway in India and connects Pune with Mumbai, the country's financial center.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was built in 2002 under the direction of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. By connecting the busy cities of Pune and Mumbai, this expressway greatly reduces commuters' time.

The highway finishes at Kiwale in Pune and begins at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) constructed it rather than NHAI. On both sides of the expressway, three-lane concrete service roads have also been built.

The construction of this expressway cost approximately Rs 16,300 crore. This expressway has also increased the number of daily commuters between the two cities.