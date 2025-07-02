It boasts features such as royal suites, deluxe cabins, a special dining car, and a bar car. Each cabin is equipped with amenities like a private bathroom, LCD TV, internet connection, and a personal attendant.

Train travel in India offers a unique experience, often seen as an affordable and convenient mode of transport. However, there exists a train in India where travel is akin to staying in a luxury hotel, the ‘Maharaja Express’. This isn't just a train; it's a moving five-star hotel.

When was the most expensive train in India launched?

The Maharaja Express is known as India’s most expensive and luxurious train. Launched in 2010 by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), its aim was to provide a special experience for foreign tourists and those seeking a royal lifestyle in India.

What are the features of India's most expensive train in India?

The interior of the Maharaja Express evokes the ambiance of a king's palace. It boasts features such as royal suites, deluxe cabins, a special dining car, and a bar car. Each cabin is equipped with amenities like a private bathroom, LCD TV, internet connection, and a personal attendant.

Maharaja express runs on which route?

The Maharaja Express operates on various routes, including ‘Heritage of India’, ‘Indian Splendor’, and ‘Treasure of India’. During its journey, the train traverses historical and tourist destinations such as Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and Mumbai. Passengers receive a royal welcome at each stop, with opportunities to enjoy guided tours, royal banquets, and cultural programs.

What is the fare of India's most expensive train?

The fare for this opulent train varies depending on the route and class. For example, a double occupancy Deluxe Cabin on the Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur-Delhi route costs around Rs 4,13,210. Prices escalate significantly for higher classes: the Presidential Suite on the same route can reach up to R 11,44,980. For more extensive routes, such as the Delhi-Jaipur-Ranthambore-Fatehpur Sikri-Agra-Khajuraho-Varanasi-Delhi journey, fares soar even higher, with the Presidential Suite costing up to Rs 21,03,210.

The Maharaja Express has garnered numerous international accolades, including Asia’s Leading Luxury Train and World’s Leading Luxury Train. Its exceptional service, amenities, and royal experience distinguish it from other luxury trains.