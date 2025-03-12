Even today, Rajdhani Express is being considered as one of the premium trains on the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways began operating the Rajdhani Express train in 1969. The train was introduced to connect state capitals to the national capital.

With time, this project has grown to encompass over 20 Rajdhani trains running on different routes. The Indian Railways network's inaugural Rajdhani Express, which still represents first-rate travel, ran between New Delhi and Howrah. One of the premium trains on the Indian Railways network is still the Rajdhani Express.

The Rajdhani Express, India's fastest train, was introduced in 1972. The train travels through several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, and connects Mumbai and New Delhi.

In 15:32 hours, the Rajdhani Express train from Mumbai to New Delhi travels 1384 km. The AK Tejas Rajdhani Express (number 12953) and the CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (number 22221) are the next fastest trains on the route. At 16:33 and 17:55 hours, these Rajdhani Express trains travel almost the same distances.

The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Train, also known as the Mumbai-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express Train, has a maximum speed of 140 kmph. Its train number is 12951/12952. This is the fastest Rajdhani train service in India.

Train number 12951/12952 Mumbai-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express stops at six stations on its route between Mumbai and New Delhi and vice versa: Borivali, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Nagda Junction, and Kota Junction.

Train's schedule and Frequency

Every day of the week, the Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, number 12951/12952, is in service. The train number 12951 leaves Mumbai Central at 17:00 and arrives in New Delhi at 08:32. Train number 12952 leaves New Delhi at 16:55 on its way back and arrives at Mumbai Central at 08:35.

Among the 22 coaches that make up the Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Train are 12 Third AC, 1 Pantry, 1 First AC, 5 Second AC, and a Luggage Van.

Ticket Price

The price of a ticket on this completely air-conditioned train is subject to change. A traveler must pay Rs 2345 for AC 3 Tier (3A), Rs 3175 for AC 2 Tier (2A), and Rs 5275 for AC First Class (1A) in order to travel between Mumbai Central and New Delhi.