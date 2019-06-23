Headlines

This is how PM Modi responded to a father's plea asking him to help in daughter's treatment

Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 09:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra has sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalit, a girl suffering from aplastic anemia. Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

"I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die," Sumer Singh told ANI.

However, responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"A hospital in Jaipur told me that she needed a bone marrow transplant from her brother to survive as hers had completely become useless. They told me the operation alone would cost around Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anemia leaves a person at higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

