This is how PM Modi responded to a father's plea asking him to help in daughter's treatment

Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra has sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalit, a girl suffering from aplastic anemia. Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

"I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die," Sumer Singh told ANI.

However, responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Agra:Sumer Singh,who works as a labourer has made an appeal to PM seeking help with his daughter's treatment who is suffering from aplastic anaemia, says.'Request PM to help arrange funds for my daughter's treatment.Can't see her like this.If govt can't help,I only ask for death' pic.twitter.com/9QZ0kJpkpA — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

"A hospital in Jaipur told me that she needed a bone marrow transplant from her brother to survive as hers had completely become useless. They told me the operation alone would cost around Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anemia leaves a person at higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding.