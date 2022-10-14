Search icon
This is how much India spent on gold on Karwa Chauth

The gold trade bodies said the gold industry showed signs of recovery on Thursday compared to the Karwa Chauth in 2020 and 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Gold (File)

Karwa Chauth 2022 was celebrated across the country with pomp and show. People also spent a lot on gifts on the day. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) said in a statement compared to last year, the country spent Rs 800 crore more on gold. This happened despite a considerable hike in gold prices across the country. 

The gold trade bodies said the gold industry showed signs of recovery on Thursday compared to the Karwa Chauth in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the country bought gold worth Rs 2,200 crore. However, due to a lack of Covid-induced restrictions, the demand seems to have bounced back. 

On Thursday, Indians bought over Rs 3,000 crore worth of gold. With Dhanteras around the corner, the bumper gold sale is expected to take place this month. 

On Thursday, the gold price in Delhi was Rs 52,000 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. Silver was Rs 59,000 per kg. 

Over the last 12 months, gold prices have risen to about Rs 3,400 per 10 grams. 

CAT president told Amar Ujala that cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Aga, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Raipur, Rajkot, Meerut, Kolkata, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Jammu and Lucknow led the country in the gold sale. 

With the wedding season followed by the festive season, the gold associations hope for a good year.

