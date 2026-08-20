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"This Is Between Pakistan And US": Omar Abdullah on row over US envoy's J&K remarks

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Thursday reacted to Pakistan summoning the US chargé d'affaires over US ambassador Sergio Gor's remarks. Gor, on his first J&K visit, called it "an important part of India" and hinted at downgrading US travel advisories.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

"This Is Between Pakistan And US": Omar Abdullah on row over US envoy's J&K remarks
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Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reacted to Pakistan summoning the US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad over remarks by India's US ambassador, Sergio Gor, on the Union Territory.

Earlier on Wednesday, during his maiden official visit to J&K, Gor said that Jammu and Kashmir "is an important part of India."

As the US ambassador's remark made Islamabad uneasy, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the matter and said, "This is between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything here..."

US Ambassador's J&K visit

Sergio Gor called J&K an "important part" of India and also said that the United States is going to reevaluate the travel warnings in place for J&K. 

"New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and making it safer. So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed, that is recommended by the United States, is something that should be downgraded," the US envoy said.

Calling J&K a "beautiful" place, Gor also said that Americans would enjoy visiting the Union Territory and exploring its regions.

Additionally, Gor also enjoyed a "shikara" ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. In a post on X, the envoy said, "Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake!"

Pakistan summons US diplomat

Pakistan has long claimed Kashmir as its territory, which India has strongly affirmed is its own "integral part". Pakistan has also illegally occupied a part of Kashmir, which is known as "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Islamabad on Wednesday rebuffed Gor's remarks on J&K and summoned the top US diplomat in Pakistan.

Pakistan, in an official statement, said it "strongly condemned" the remarks and called them "irresponsible." The Pakistani foreign ministry claimed, "It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is...awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Islamabad claimed that Gor's statement "ran contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN charter."

New Delhi, at the domestic level as well as on international platforms, has consistently asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an "integral and inalienable" part of India.

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