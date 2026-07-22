'This is because...': Abhijeet Dipke alleges PM Modi behind CJP's Instagram account takedown, calls govt 'cowards'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that the party's official Instagram account had been taken down by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The remark came after the account went unavailable in India early evening.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has made yet another claim against the Centre, saying that the party's official Instagram account had been taken down by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His remarks came after CJP's instagram account went unavailable in India for sometime in early evening of July 22.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote, "Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account has been taken down by Narendra Modi." However, within few minutes, the account was restored about which the founder shared on another X post.