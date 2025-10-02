Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bareilly amid 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, security beefed up

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'

Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’

Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

Russia betrayed India? Moscow rejects New Delhi's request, set to supply RD-93MA engines to Pakistan, know details here

UIDAI hikes Aadhaar card update fees, waives off biometric update fee for...; check full details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur: Two Jews killed, Keir Starmer says.

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

There's a popular saying that "the soul of India lies in its villages." And not to be hyperbolic, but it's true. If you want to explore the real essence of the nation, explore its villages, and meet people there. Whenever we say village, what exactly comes to your mind?

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

There's a popular saying that "the soul of India lies in its villages." And not to be hyperbolic, but it's true. If you want to explore the real essence of the nation, explore its villages, and meet people there. Whenever we say village, what exactly comes to your mind? An intense petrichor after fresh rain showers? People having a little chit-chat at the tea corner? Or kids playing under the shadow of a giant tree? 

Well, do you know that there's a village in India, popularly known as the "village of millionaires"? Madhapar, a village in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, lies about 200 kilometers from Porbandar, famous as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. The village is home to nearly 32,000 people, mostly from the Patel community. It owes much of its prosperity to its hard work and enterprise. 

Interestingly, unlike a typical village, Madhapar has many facilities like schools, colleges, lakes, dams, health centres, and temples. Today, the village is on the list of the world's richest villages - a shining example of people's hard work and determination. 

Asia's richest village 

With an economy dominated by NRI remittances and agriculture, the Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kachchh is widely regarded as Asia's richest village. One of the wealthiest rural settlements, the village can give tough competition to the GDP of many mid-sized Indian cities. 

Interestingly, every family in Madhapar is either lakhpati or crorepati. Collectively, the village holds over a staggering Rs 5,000 crores (approximately) in local bank deposits. The remarkable wealth has made Gujarat a stunning example of rural prosperity and development. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; why it’s a power habit
Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Beyond the Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continu
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE