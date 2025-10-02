THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

There's a popular saying that "the soul of India lies in its villages." And not to be hyperbolic, but it's true. If you want to explore the real essence of the nation, explore its villages, and meet people there. Whenever we say village, what exactly comes to your mind?

There's a popular saying that "the soul of India lies in its villages." And not to be hyperbolic, but it's true. If you want to explore the real essence of the nation, explore its villages, and meet people there. Whenever we say village, what exactly comes to your mind? An intense petrichor after fresh rain showers? People having a little chit-chat at the tea corner? Or kids playing under the shadow of a giant tree?

Well, do you know that there's a village in India, popularly known as the "village of millionaires"? Madhapar, a village in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, lies about 200 kilometers from Porbandar, famous as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. The village is home to nearly 32,000 people, mostly from the Patel community. It owes much of its prosperity to its hard work and enterprise.

Interestingly, unlike a typical village, Madhapar has many facilities like schools, colleges, lakes, dams, health centres, and temples. Today, the village is on the list of the world's richest villages - a shining example of people's hard work and determination.

Asia's richest village

With an economy dominated by NRI remittances and agriculture, the Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kachchh is widely regarded as Asia's richest village. One of the wealthiest rural settlements, the village can give tough competition to the GDP of many mid-sized Indian cities.

Interestingly, every family in Madhapar is either lakhpati or crorepati. Collectively, the village holds over a staggering Rs 5,000 crores (approximately) in local bank deposits. The remarkable wealth has made Gujarat a stunning example of rural prosperity and development.