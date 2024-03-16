'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

Recently, S. Jaishanakar emphasised that India's reputation and global recognition have changed, as the country is now able to "seek its own solutions." Jaishanakar mentioned the country's potential to defend its consumer interests, energy choices, and national security, emphasising that "this is a different India today".

He stated,"Today, when the world thinks of India, the world actually sees a country which is able to seek its own solutions, speak its own mind, which stood up for our consumer interests when it came to its energy choices, which stood up for its national security when it came to deploying on our northern frontiers and in staying with the Quad."

India's noteworthy involvement in the Covid-19 pandemic was also mentioned by the Foreign Minister. Specifically, the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative saw India supply vaccines and life-saving medications to 100 countries while simultaneously addressing its own public health emergency.

Jaishankar claims that this endeavour has aided in a broader understanding of India's humanitarian efforts and capacity worldwide.

Further, Jaishankar pointed towards India's booming economic development; he highlighted the rise of the nation's economy to the fifth largest, from the eleventh position a decade ago, with plans to soon overtake the third. He said, "They (the world) see today that despite the tremendous global headwinds, this is an economy that is growing at 8 per cent. The fifth-largest economy was 11th (even) a decade ago. It will be (the) third hopefully very soon."

The top diplomat noted that there are still many problems facing the world today, citing the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine as well as maritime issues in the Red Sea. He was nevertheless upbeat about the prospects that were open to him. He said, "There are other issues, some on our borders, some beyond. So the world is not without its challenges."

Talking about global development that India has missed in past, he said "We are used to thinking of a global marketplace. There is a global workplace which is happening. There is a global tech place which is taking place. There are new opportunities to board the manufacturing bus, which we may have missed in the earlier years."

Although he was very optimistic for India's development, he highlighted, "But to do all that, we need leadership, we need vision, we need a collective commitment of a nation. And if we get all those right, I'm very sure that those who come after me will be able to represent the nation abroad with even more effectiveness and an even greater sense of pride than I've had."