This Indian woman is on FBI's 'most wanted' list, she carries a huge reward of....

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was pursuing studies in the United States under a student visa at the New York Institute of Technology.

The FBI has issued a reward of up to $10,000 for any information about Mayushi Bhagat, a 29-year-old female student from India who went from New Jersey more than four years ago.

Bhagat was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, as she left her Jersey City apartment and was wearing "colorful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt." Her family reported her missing to the police on May 1, 2019.

Both the FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are urging the public to assist in resolving the mystery of Bhagat's disappearance.

The reward, offered by the FBI, depicts the seriousness of the situation, with up to $10,000 available for information that leads to the location or recovery of Bhagat.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was pursuing studies in the United States under a student visa at the New York Institute of Technology. She speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. The detectives believe she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

The urgency of the situation prompted the FBI to add Bhagat to its "Missing Persons" list in July of the previous year, seeking assistance from the public in gathering any relevant information about her whereabouts.

Described as 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes, Bhagat arrived in the United States in 2016 on an F1 student visa. Her 'Missing Person' poster is prominently featured on the FBI's "Most Wanted" page under the category of "Kidnappings/Missing Persons.

With inputs from PTI