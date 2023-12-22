This Indian woman is on FBI's 'most wanted' list, she carries a huge reward of....

Headlines

'Whatever is happening is wrong for...': INDIA bloc's stage protest against MP suspension

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

'Congress using Karnatak government as ATM' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticises Siddaramaiah for using luxury jet

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

'Virus continues to...': Top Epidemiologist reacts to rising Covid-19 cases in India

10 best films of Prithviraj Sukumaran before Salaar, as per IMDb rating

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

Nations that provide menstrual leave

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

India's official Oscars entry, Tovino Thomas' 2018, out of Academy Awards race; know why

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

HomeIndia

India

This Indian woman is on FBI's 'most wanted' list, she carries a huge reward of....

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was pursuing studies in the United States under a student visa at the New York Institute of Technology.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The FBI has issued a reward of up to $10,000 for any information about Mayushi Bhagat, a 29-year-old female student from India who went from New Jersey more than four years ago. 

Bhagat was last seen on the evening of April 29, 2019, as she left her Jersey City apartment and was wearing "colorful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt." Her family reported her missing to the police on May 1, 2019.

Both the FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are urging the public to assist in resolving the mystery of Bhagat's disappearance. 

The reward, offered by the FBI, depicts the seriousness of the situation, with up to $10,000 available for information that leads to the location or recovery of Bhagat.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat was pursuing studies in the United States under a student visa at the New York Institute of Technology. She speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. The detectives believe she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

The urgency of the situation prompted the FBI to add Bhagat to its "Missing Persons" list in July of the previous year, seeking assistance from the public in gathering any relevant information about her whereabouts.

Described as 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes, Bhagat arrived in the United States in 2016 on an F1 student visa. Her 'Missing Person' poster is prominently featured on the FBI's "Most Wanted" page under the category of "Kidnappings/Missing Persons.

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salaar release, review live updates: Fans hail Prabhas-starrer, call it father of KGF

Christmas 2023: 5 healthy and easy cake recipes you can try during holidays

'Hospitalisations will go up as...': Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on JN.1 sub-variant

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 added to self-repair programme, service now available in more countries

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE