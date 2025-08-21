Add DNA as a Preferred Source
THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here

An Indian state will now stop issuing Aadhar cards to adults. Read details here.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here
Representative Image (iStock)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, i.e., August 21, announced that the state will stop issuing Aadhar cards to persons above the age of 18. However, exceptions have been made for the Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Scheduled Castes (SC), and tea garden workers. 

Clarifying the reason behind the move, Sarma said, “We have continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border. We want to ensure that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain an Aadhaar card from Assam by entering the state and claiming to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way,” reported news agency ANI.

The announcement came following an Assam cabinet meeting. “Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar card will not be issued for persons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and tea garden workers, for another one year", said the Assam CM, adding that people from other communities who are yet to get Aadhaar will be given a final chance to apply in September.

The Chief Minister said that only a one-month window will be available in September for people above 18 years of age who have not yet registered for an Aadhaar card. "In rare and rarest case, the District Commissioner will be the authority to issue Aadhaar card after completion of the window period and the DC will have to check SB report, Foreigners Tribunal report before issuing Aadhaar card,” said CM Sarma. 

 

