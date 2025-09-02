Add DNA as a Preferred Source
THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha

The Yogi Government has stated that the purpose of 'No Helmet, No Fuel' is not to punish but to encourage citizens to adopt safe behaviour in accordance with the law. The riders will get fuel only when they wear a helmet. Read here to know more about this new rule

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 07:27 AM IST

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new safety initiative that has quickly become a topic of discussion across the state. From September 1 to September 30, petrol stations will deny fuel to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. This "No Helmet, No Fuel" campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is designed to enhance road safety and decrease avoidable fatalities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed for public support, emphasising that the campaign is intended to encourage safe riding practices rather than impose penalties. "Under the campaign, fuel will be dispensed only to riders wearing helmets," a statement from the state government clarified on August 31.

What is the aim of 'no helmet, no fuel policy'?

The initiative is lawful and designed in the public interest. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes helmets mandatory for both two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers, while Section 194D prescribes penalties for violations.

The Supreme Court's road safety committee has also advised states to give priority to helmet compliance. The Yogi Government has stated that the purpose of 'No Helmet, No Fuel' is not to punish but to encourage citizens to adopt safe behaviour in accordance with the law. The riders will get fuel only when they wear a helmet.

How Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner reacted to this new rule?

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner said that the campaign is entirely in the public interest.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said, "No Helmet, No Fuel" is not a punishment but a pledge for safety. This campaign will run from September 1 to 30 as a well-coordinated effort involving multiple government departments under the leadership of DMs. All citizens, petrol pump operators, and oil companies are appealed to extend their full cooperation. Make 'Helmet first, fuel later' a rule, because wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance to save lives."

A senior official in the Lucknow district administration also said all necessary preparations for the campaign had been completed.

So, what happens if a two-wheeler rider shows up at a fuel station without a helmet? The staff have been directed to refuse service and ask the rider to return with a helmet.“Pump attendants are now authorised to deny fuel to riders not wearing helmets,” said the officials.

What are the steps taken by the UP government for the successful implementation of the 'no helmet, no fuel' policy?

For the successful implementation of the campaign, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been empowered for necessary coordination and monitoring at the petrol pumps.

Additionally, the Information and Public Relations department will assist in raising public awareness. Citizens, industry, and administration can work together to take concrete steps towards achieving the national goal of reducing deaths and serious injuries in road accidents.

