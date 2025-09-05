THIS Indian state imposes ban on sale of liquor due to..., not Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, it is...

A ban on the sale of liquor has been imposed on September 5 and September 6. Read here to know why this ban has been imposed.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has issued an order for a complete ban on sale of liquor in several areas ahead of the Eid-e-Milad celebrations on Friday to ensure public safety in the city.

Police Commissioner Singh on Thursday said, "On September 5, the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, Muslim brothers will start a procession from the limits of Kothanur and Sampigehalli police stations in the North-east division and will proceed along Thanisandra Main Road, Nagawara Main Road, Arabic College Main Road, Shyampur Main Road, Tannery Road, Haines Road, H.K.P Road, Thammayya Road, Jayamahal Road, Nandidurga Road in the east division."

Why Bengaluru Police is imposing ban on sales of liquor on September 5?

To ensure the safety of the citizens Bengaluru police is impsoing a ban on the sales of liquor. In their official statement the police said, "About 50,000 to 60,000 people are expected to join the procession. After the procession and programme are over, the crowd will increase until late at night as they return to their homes. During this time, there is a possibility that some miscreants may consume alcohol and commit acts that disrupt public peace and law and order," the top police officer said.

What is the time of liquor ban in Bengaluru?

The Police Commissioner said, "In order to conduct the Eid-e-Milad procession peacefully, from 5 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday, within the jurisdiction of Hennur, R.M. Nagar, Govindapura, K.G. Halli, D.G. Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street and Shivajinagar police stations in the eastern division and J.C. Nagar and R.T. Nagar police stations in the northern division, the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, East and North Divisions, have requested in the mentioned letters to issue an order completely banning the sale of liquor."

"Having personally examined this matter and having found sufficient evidence from intelligence information, I am of the opinion that it is appropriate to prohibit the sale of liquor in order to prevent any disturbance of law and order during the Eid-e-Milad procession and programme and to prevent any untoward incidents and the order is issued in this regard," he said.

"In this regard, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, I, Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, hereby order that all remaining bars and restaurants, wine shops, pubs, M.S.I.L. shops (except CL-4 and CL-6A licenses) within the jurisdiction of Hennur, R.M. Nagar, Govindpura, K.G.Halli, D.J.Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street and Shivajinagar police stations in the Eastern Division and J.C. Nagar and R.T. Nagar police stations in the Northern Division shall be closed from 6 a.m. on September 5 to 6 a.m. on September 6," the Police Commissioner said in the order.

"I have imposed a prohibitory order to close all shops selling liquor, including liquor stores, and to stop selling (except for food services in restaurants and hotels)," he added.

Why Eid-e-Milad is celebrated?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This day is observed with deep reverence and joy, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, considered the final messenger of Allah in Islam.

Significane of Eid-e-Milad

The festival, also referred to as Mawlid or Nabid in various regions, occurs during the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month of the lunar calendar. Muslims worldwide annually commemorate and honor the Prophet's life, teachings, and compassion through special prayers, rituals, and community events.

Sunni Muslims typically observe the occasion on the 12th of Rabi’ al-awwal, while Shia Muslims commemorate it on the 17th of the same month.

The day is significant as it marks both the Prophet’s birth and, for some, the day of his passing. Consequently, while many communities celebrate with festive decorations and gatherings, others observe the day with more solemnity and reflection.



