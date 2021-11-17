This Indian state has one of the cleanest rivers in the world

The Jal Shakti Ministry recently released an astounding image of a boat sailing through a river in Meghalaya, which has gone viral on Twitter. The river's water is so pure and pristine that the plants and pebbles at the bottom can be crystal clear, and the boat looks to be hovering in mid-air rather than on the surface. The image, according to the tweet, depicts Meghalaya's River Umngot. The state's residents were congratulated by the Ministry for keeping its waterways clean. River Umngot is roughly 100 kilometres from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. It is "one of the cleanest rivers in the world," according to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The Ministry's tweet reads, “Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya,”. The image depicts a boat with five persons on board, including the rower. Since being shared on Tuesday morning, it has received over 21,000 likes, nearly 4000 retweets, and over 270 comments.

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/pvVsSdrGQE — Ministry of Jal Shakti #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) November 16, 2021

While some were taken aback by the image, others regretted the fact that now that the Umngot River was well-known, more people would hurry to contaminate it. Another remarked that most rivers in "Arunachal Pradesh are as clear".

The release of municipal and commercial garbage into India's rivers is a prominent source of pollution. During Chhath Puja, the Delhi Jal Board had to deploy personnel to spray water in the Yamuna river to keep the dirty foam away from the riverbank.