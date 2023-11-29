Headlines

This Indian state gets 9 Guinness World Records certificates for massive tree plantation drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the certificates from Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar for the state's 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan'.

PTI

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

The Assam government on Wednesday received nine Guinness World Records certificates for a mega plantation drive in September-October, officials said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the certificates from Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar for the state's 'Amrit Brikshya Andolan'.

As part of the drive, a total of 1,11,17,781 seedlings of commercially valuable tree species were planted across the state on a single day on September 17. The entire exercise was carried out in the 'Jan Bhagidaari' model through the involvement of the Self-Help Groups, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, educational institutions, police personnel, tea garden workers, government officials and other citizens.

"Amrit Brikshya Andolan has been successful only because of Jan Bhagidari. The collective efforts of both citizens and government functionaries has transformed the impossible to possible," Sarma said while receiving the accolades.

In the first category, that is in the Longest Line of Potted Saplings, record was made at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati by Kamrup East Forest Division and 22.22 km long line of 3,22,444 poly potted saplings were arranged in a spiral form with lighting.

In the second category, that is in the Largest Number of Saplings Distributed at one venue in 24 hours, record was made when saplings arranged in the spiral form at the Veterinary College Field were distributed. A total of 3,22,444 seedlings were distributed.

In the third category, that is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in 24 hours, a record was made when 9,21,730 saplings were successfully planted in 100 hectares degraded forest land in Bhairabkunda Reserve Forests of Udalguri district.

In the fourth category, that is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in One Hour, a record was made when a total of 3,31,929 saplings were successfully planted in one hour by a team of 8,900 persons. In the fifth category, that is the Largest Potted Saplings Mosaic, the record was achieved in Tinsukia district by Digboi Forest Division when potted saplings mosaic in 8,563.01 sq metres was made depicting map of Assam and showing rhinoceros in the centre of the mosaic. A total of 6,32,000 saplings were used in making this mosaic.

In the sixth category, the record was made at Geleki in Sivasagar district when a total of 1,229 girl students planted 1,229 agar seedlings simultaneously in just 58 seconds. In the seventh category, the record was made when a lesson on Environmental Conservation and Sustainability was given online by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force of Assam on September 11 that was viewed by 70,490 persons and more than 10 lakh people later.

In the eighth category, a record was made when a total of 71,82,358 photographs of people planting trees were uploaded online on the Amrit Brikhya Andolan portal. In the ninth category, that is the Most Pledges Received for an Environmental Sustainability Campaign in one month (Online), a total of 47,28,898 online pledges have been taken to plant trees and protect them.

The chief minister said that the 'Amrit Bikshya Andolan' was launched to strengthen Assam's economy through forests. He said that the economy in sync with ecology is one of the priorities and through this exercise, the state government is working towards a green economy.

Sarma further said that in 2024 and 2025, the state government will attempt to plant three crore and five crore saplings respectively. "In 2025, we will also try to create one more record by staging the Bihu dance in New Delhi with the participation of 25,000 Bihua and Bihuwati (dancers)," he added.

On April 14 this year, with over 11,304 dancers and drummers, Bihu created two Guinness Book of World Records in the category of largest recital of Bihu dance and playing of 'Bihu dhol' in a single venue.

