India, with its borders shared with Pakistan and China, emphasises the importance of a robust land, water, and air defense system. Following the Pahalgam attack, India's decisive response, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorists and Pakistan, garnered global surprise due to its intensity. Defense analysts have expressed astonishment at the effectiveness of the BrahMos cruise missile and the capabilities of the air defense system.

Notably, the Chinese-made air defense system was unable to detect the Indian missiles. However, India did not utilize its most powerful missile in this operation. This missile is the Agni-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which has a range of 5800 km and the capability to carry nuclear warheads. The Agni-5 is also equipped with MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle) technology, often referred to as a ‘missile bus’. This missile was developed by DRDO.

The question arises - why is MIRV technology called a missile bus? MIRV is a technology that allows multiple missiles to be launched from a single booster, capable of destroying different targets simultaneously. This method saves time and eliminates the need for repeated missile launches. The impact is further amplified when these missiles are equipped with nuclear weapons. The extended range of the missile allows for the simultaneous targeting of multiple locations.

The Agni-5 missile possesses the capability to evade enemy radar and air defense systems effectively.

The United States was the first nation to deploy a missile utilizing MIRV technology. In 1970, the Minuteman-III ICBM, equipped with MIRV, was introduced, capable of carrying three warheads. Subsequently, in 1971, the U.S. deployed the Poseidon missile with MIRV technology on a submarine, marking the first SLBM with this capability. The Poseidon could carry up to ten warheads. Following the U.S., the Soviet Union developed its own MIRV technology in the 1970s. Currently, Russia is reportedly developing a MIRV-equipped missile capable of carrying sixteen warheads simultaneously.

India's MIRV system features indigenous avionics and high-accuracy sensor packages, ensuring precise target hits for the re-entry vehicle. This advancement underscores India's expanding technological prowess. The Agni series missiles form the core of India's nuclear weapon delivery system, with the Agni V being the longest-range missile in the arsenal, capable of reaching a significant portion of China, particularly with a smaller warhead.