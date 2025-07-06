This Indian district's per capita income is higher than Japan, is located in this state, name is...

The district’s per capita income has reached Rs 10.17 lakh — more than 10 times the average income in the state.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, has become the richest and fastest-growing district in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by the Times of India, the district’s per capita income has reached Rs 10.17 lakh — more than 10 times the average income in the state.

This figure puts GB Nagar in a league of its own. When adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), its income levels are being compared to those of a developed country like Japan. In contrast, the state’s capital Lucknow has a per capita income of Rs 2.16 lakh — five times less than GB Nagar.

In the financial year 2023–24, GB Nagar’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at Rs 2.63 lakh crore. That’s over 10% of Uttar Pradesh’s total economy and nearly twice the size of Lucknow’s economy. GB Nagar’s economy is even larger than the entire GDP of Himachal Pradesh.

Other districts in UP lag far behind. For example, Ghaziabad’s per capita income is Rs 2.11 lakh (similar to Morocco), Hamirpur is Rs 1.46 lakh (like Côte d’Ivoire), and Sonbhadra is Rs 1.44 lakh (comparable to Pakistan). Some districts like Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, and Ballia have incomes similar to those of poor nations like Afghanistan and Mali, when viewed using PPP.

There is a growing economic gap in Uttar Pradesh. Just five districts — GB Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Kanpur — account for over 25% of the state’s GDP. Meanwhile, the bottom five districts contribute less than 2.5%.

For instance, Shravasti’s GDP is just Rs 8,593 crore, which is about 30 times smaller than GB Nagar. Other districts like Chitrakoot, Sant Kabir Nagar, Auraiya, and Bhadohi also continue to struggle with low economic output.

GB Nagar’s success is no accident. Its close proximity to Delhi, strong infrastructure, heavy private investments, and thriving IT and industrial sectors have driven its rapid growth. The region is now a hub for real estate, electronics, data centres, and logistics — all of which are helping raise incomes and attract more business.