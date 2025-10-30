This Indian city is dumping garbage at doorsteps; know why

While municipal officials claim the strict action has curbed littering in public places, residents are sharply divided over the approach.

As part of a new crackdown against littering by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), garbage has been found dumped right outside the doorsteps of approximately 190 homes in Bengaluru so far.

Banaswadi resident Ramesh Kumar said, "It's a good thing because people are now being cautious and not throwing garbage outside, fearing it might be thrown back at their doorsteps." He added that people have finally realised that the municipal corporation is mindful of its duties.

Murthy Rao, also from Banaswadi, said, "Even though people are educated, they still litter, while the uneducated clean up the garbage. People need to be more aware of their mistakes—it should be handled more responsibly."

However, not everyone agrees with the punishment. Many residents say this move is meant to conceal flaws in the garbage collection system and punish people for the shortcomings of municipal officials.

Some residents claim they have been unfairly targeted due to lapses or irregularities in garbage collection.

Akhil Singh, a resident of Indiranagar, said, "We barely wake up early in the morning to deliver our garbage, and sometimes the sanitation workers don't collect it. When we leave the garbage at our gate, they pass by—how are we responsible for this? Dumping garbage in front of my house is not a solution."

Rahul Lal, a night shift worker, echoed this frustration, saying, "I finish work around 2:30 a.m. and wake up late. Sometimes, when I come early to deliver the garbage, they refuse to collect it because the waste isn't segregated. How can we manage all this? Throwing garbage outside our homes is not a solution."

According to BSWML Managing Director Kari Gowda, the campaign was launched after several awareness campaigns failed to curb littering. "We are taking strict measures to send a strong message," he said. He added that violators are being fined between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.

Officials say the campaign—which has already helped reduce litter "black spots" from 869 to 150—is working as intended. But while Bengaluru debates the naming, shaming, and ethics of littering, the message is clear: the city has lost patience with those who use its streets as dumpsters.

