This Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased firepower can easily penetrate Chinese defence

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Dinesh Karthik departs for Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023, See details

Zee Media journalists named in S4M journalism 40 under 40 list for 2023

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Watch: Shahid Kapoor lashes out at paparazzi for shouting to pose for them, says 'pagalo ki tarah kyu...'

This Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased firepower can easily penetrate Chinese defence

On the one hand, there is tension on the border with China, on the other hand, the Indian Army is also strengthening its defence capability.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 06:20 PM IST

DRDO is conducting new tests to strengthen the army. Under this, DRDO increased the firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and launched it with indigenous boosters. Also successfully tested it.

BrahMos supersonic cruise successfully tested with an extended-range missile, which can hit targets at distances over 400 km. The missile was launched with indigenous boosters under DRDO's PJ-10 project. DRDO has increased its firepower by making indigenous boosters under the PJ-10 project in the 300 km BrahMos missile with a range of firepower. This was the second test of the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

Indian Army and Navy conduct experiments

BrahMos is a short-range supersonic cruise missile. It can be released from a submarine, a warship, from an aircraft, or even from the ground. Russia's NPO Machinostroyenia and India's Defence Research and Development Organization have jointly developed it. It is based on the technology of Russia's P-800 Onkis cruise missile. Sea and land versions of BrahMos have already been successfully tested and assigned to the Indian Army and Navy. BrahMos is the most modern missile system ever developed by India and Russia and has made India a leader in missile technology.

BrahMos is the world's best missile technology
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile flies rapidly at low altitudes and is not tracked by radar. The specialty of BrahMos is that it can be fired from land, by air, by submarine, by a warship, from anywhere. Not only this, in addition to the conventional launcher, this missile can also be fired from the vertical launcher. The maneuverable version of BrahMos has recently been successfully tested, increasing the firepower of this missile even further. The name BrahMos is named on the Brahmaputra in India and the Muskwa River in Russia. Russia is providing missile technology in this project and India has developed the ability to guide during the flight. In the case of a quick attack, no missile of the world survives before the technique of BrahMos.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile export permission
The first and successful test of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was conducted by India on 18 December 2009 in the Bay of Bengal. The Russian government has allowed BrahMos to export to a third country. Russia has also released a list of 100 defence companies that want to start a project like BrahMos with India. Several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Egypt, and Oman, have shown interest in purchasing BrahMos missiles even before the export permission was granted.

Features of BrahMos missile

- It can change the route in the air itself and also able to penetrate the moving target.
- It can be fired vertically or directly from the projector.
- This missile technology can be used by three Army, Navy, and Air Force.
- It can fly at an altitude of 10 meters and is not under the grip of radar.
- Is able to spoof other missile detection systems, impossible to hit it.
- Brahmos's hit capacity is almost twice as much as that of Tom Hawk of America.
- Unlike common missiles, it draws energy from the Ramjet technology by pulling air.
- This missile can destroy its target by generating 1200 units of energy.

