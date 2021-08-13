This Independence Day, say yes to patriotism by saying no to plastic flags

Every year as Independence Day approaches, we see tricolours being sold in huge numbers in shops and streets. However, in their attempt to show patriotism, a lot of people ignore the fact that it is directly contributing to mass plastic consumption which can be detrimental to the environment.

This is why, as India completes 75 years of independence, it is important for people to ditch plastic flags and opt for the ones made with cloth and paper to stop the usage of plastics.

For several years now, scientists and waste management experts have been urging the masses to use flags made from recycled materials, instead of paper or single-use plastics. The experts have said that Indian citizens should favour eco-friendly options, instead of buying paper or single-use plastics flags which only end up as littering and further add to environmental degradation.

Experts have also said that not all the flags that are made from paper are eco-friendly. The flag sellers and vendors laminate Tiranga with plastic coating to protect it against tears and rains, which makes these flags difficult to recycle.

The government has asked also states and union territories to ensure that people don’t use plastic national flags since disposing of tricolours made of non-biodegradable has become a practical problem that is increasing on a daily basis.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry stated that the flag represents hope and aspirations of the people residing in the country therefore, it should give a place of honour. "There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag," said the ministry.

The ministry further added that on the occasions of important national events, sports or cultural - national flags made of plastic are used which makes disposing of them with dignity a huge problem. The ministry also ordered that wide publicity for not using the national flag made of plastic should be made along with its advertisement in the electronic and print media.

Following this many leaders have come forward to promote the ban of plastic flags by using the hashtag #SayNoToPlasticTiranga like UP CM Yogi Aditynath, Jairam Thakur and many others on social media.

The ministry also said that plastic flags used by people need to be disposed of privately giving it the respect it deserves. The letter of the Home Ministry also consisted of a copy of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' and the 'Flag Code of India, 2002', which govern the display of the national flag.